Police seek two suspects after armed carjacking in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects concerning an armed carjacking in Detroit.
The incident happened at about 2:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the 19100 block of Telegraph Road.
Police say two armed suspects approached a 56-year-old man sitting in his car in a parking lot. They told him to get out of the vehicle, and when the victim exited, the two suspects drove away in his light blue 2013 Chrysler 200.
According to the police department, the suspects are described as follows:
- Suspect 1: male, slim, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt
- Suspect 2: male, slim, wearing black clothing
If anyone has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
