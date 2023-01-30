Police seek two suspects after armed carjacking in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects concerning an armed carjacking in Detroit.

Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to an armed carjacking in Detroit. Detroit Police Department

The incident happened at about 2:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the 19100 block of Telegraph Road.

Police say two armed suspects approached a 56-year-old man sitting in his car in a parking lot. They told him to get out of the vehicle, and when the victim exited, the two suspects drove away in his light blue 2013 Chrysler 200.

According to the police department, the suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1: male, slim, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt

Suspect 2: male, slim, wearing black clothing

If anyone has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.