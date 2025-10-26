Police seek public's help finding missing teen last seen in Southfield

The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old boy who went missing on Saturday morning.

Officials said Mahdi Al Jaf was last seen leaving his home in Southfield around 10 a.m.

According to police, he is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Jaf was last seen wearing a Taco Bell uniform.

Mahdi Al Jaf, 16. Southfield Police Department

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.