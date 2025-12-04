Police searching for suspects in Detroit restaurant armed robbery

Detroit police are offering a $1,000 reward for information in an armed robbery at a restaurant last summer.

The robbery occurred at a restaurant in the 18500 block of East Warren around 1:35 p.m. on July 2, 2025.

Police say two armed men entered an unlocked door of the restaurant, demanded money, and then left with an unknown amount of cash.

Four employees who were inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery were not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 5th precinct at 313-596-5540, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv.

Reference case number 2507020023 when submitting a tip.