Crime

Suspects wanted for using stolen credit card number to buy equipment at Pontiac Home Depot

By DeJanay Booth

fraud-1.jpg
Oakland County Sheriff's Office

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects accused of using a stolen credit card number to purchase items from a Home Depot in Pontiac.

A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.

Authorities say a man and woman used the card number on Nov. 2 and spent about $745 on painting equipment and supplies at the store at 545 S. Telegraph Road. 

The duo was seen loading the items in a late-model black Dodge Ram, which was driven by the male suspect. The female suspect drove in a newer model silver Nissan Armada.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up. 

fraud-3.jpg
Oakland County Sheriff's Office

First published on November 16, 2022 / 3:00 PM

