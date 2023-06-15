Police search for suspect wanted for attempted larceny of ATM in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the attempted larceny of an ATM in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. on May 28 in the area of Seven Mile and Ward.

Detroit police say the suspect allegedly damaged the ATM in the larceny attempt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Langford at 313-596-1240 or call 800-Speak Up.

