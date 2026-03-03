Police search for suspect, accomplice after teen injured in shooting outside Detroit school gym

The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect and an accomplice in connection with a shooting last week that injured a teen outside a school gym.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of St. Aubin, the same area where the Detroit Edison Public School Academy's Early College of Excellence is located. Police say that at about 8:27 p.m. on Feb. 27, there was an altercation inside the gym that continued outside.

Detroit police are searching for a suspect and their accomplice in connection with a shooting outside a school. Detroit Police Department

Police say the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Police say the accomplice who was with the suspect was also armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's seventh precinct at 313-596-5740, Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or DetroitRewards.tv.