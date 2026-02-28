Teenager injured in shooting near Detroit school, police say

A teenage male is recovering and police are investigating after a shooting near a school on the east side of Detroit on Friday night.

According to police, the incident happened at 8:28 p.m. on the 3400 block of St. Aubin Street, the same area where the Detroit Edison Public School Academy's Early College of Excellence is located.

Officials said an altercation ensued inside a building on the block and continued outside. An individual then fired shots that struck the male, whose age has yet to be disclosed, according to police. He was taken to the hospital where he was in stable condition on Saturday.

According to The Detroit News, the altercation was a fight that broke out during Detroit Edison's boys basketball game against Detroit University Prep.

As of Saturday afternoon, police haven't shared whether any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Duluth Police Department at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.