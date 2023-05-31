Police search for suspect after pursuit ends in three-vehicle crash in Dearborn

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 31, 2023

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a police chase ended in a three-vehicle crash that injured two other drivers in Dearborn.

The incident happened early on Wednesday, May 31. Dearborn Police Cpl. Daniel Bartok said Dearborn Heights officers initiated the chase, which ended on Greenfield Road at Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

Police say the suspect struck a vehicle, which caused that driver to hit another vehicle.

According to Bartok, the drivers in the other two vehicles were taken to a local hospital, where they are listed in stable condition and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dearborn and Dearborn Heights officers are searching for the suspect, who fled the scene of the crash, heading southwest on foot.

Police described the suspect as a man who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

The area was closed to clear the crash but has since been reopened.

No other information has been released at this time.