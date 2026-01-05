Police say shooting on Lodge Freeway was not random incident

Michigan State Police say they have determined a Detroit shooting that seriously injured a ride-share driver and his passenger "was not a random shooting."

The shooting happened about 9 a.m. Saturday on the Lodge Freeway near Livernois Avenue. State troopers said the driver, a 30-year-old Hamtramck man, had entered the northbound side of the freeway before his vehicle was shot at multiple times.

His passenger was a 17-year-old boy.

The driver stopped on Meyers Road, while the vehicle carrying the shooter or shooters continued traveling.

The freeway was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Both the driver and passenger had multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to an area hospital, where they were initially listed in critical condition.

State police say that both victims remain in the hospital, but are now in stable condition.

"It has been determined that the suspect vehicle followed the victims on to the freeway and this was not a random shooting," police said in an update issued Monday.

Detectives are still working on the case to determine who was involved and what the motive might be. Police ask that anyone with information that could assist in the investigation call Michigan State Police at 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

The above video originally aired Jan. 3.