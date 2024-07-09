Watch CBS News
Local News

Police respond to gas leak at gas station in Taylor

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Closing arguments to begin in Samantha Woll trial, Macomb County freeway closure and more stories
Closing arguments to begin in Samantha Woll trial, Macomb County freeway closure and more stories 04:01

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Taylor Police Department is investigating a gas leak at a gas station on Tuesday.

Police responded to the Shell gas station at Telegraph and Van Born roads, where the leak appears to be coming from a manhole cover in the parking lot.

The gas station and an adjacent building have been evacuated.

DTE Energy crews are at the scene to address the leak, according to police.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.