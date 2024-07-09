Police respond to gas leak at gas station in Taylor

Closing arguments to begin in Samantha Woll trial, Macomb County freeway closure and more stories

Closing arguments to begin in Samantha Woll trial, Macomb County freeway closure and more stories

Closing arguments to begin in Samantha Woll trial, Macomb County freeway closure and more stories

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Taylor Police Department is investigating a gas leak at a gas station on Tuesday.

Police responded to the Shell gas station at Telegraph and Van Born roads, where the leak appears to be coming from a manhole cover in the parking lot.

The gas station and an adjacent building have been evacuated.

DTE Energy crews are at the scene to address the leak, according to police.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.