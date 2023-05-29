Police recover body of adult male from Detroit River

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are investigating after the body of a man was found floating in the Detroit River in a popular area of Detroit's downtown.

Corporal Dan Donakowski said the Detroit Police Harbor Master pulled the man from the river shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday after the body was spotted floating in the water near Aretha Franklin Park and Amphitheatre.

Police have not identified the man. It's not clear if the man drowned or was already dead before going into the water.

An autopsy is pending.