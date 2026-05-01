Ohio man in custody after pursuit reaches speeds of 110 mph in Monroe County

An Ohio man is in custody after deputies said he drove at nearly 110 mph through local roads in Monroe County, Michigan.

The vehicle pursuit began about 12:18 a.m. Friday in Bedford Township, went through Ida and Raisinville townships, and ended in Dundee Township after a foot pursuit, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect, a 60-year-old man from Toledo, is now in the Monroe County Jail.

A deputy was on patrol in the area of Lewis Avenue and Sterns Road in Bedford Township, on the lookout for a stolen vehicle that was involved earlier in the night in a pursuit with the Toledo Police Department just over the state line.

The deputy saw the vehicle in question driving through a business parking lot on Lewis Avenue. The Ohio license plate was the same one reported by Toledo Police to Monroe County Central Dispatch.

The sheriff's office said the deputy tried to do a traffic stop, but the driver took off northbound on Lewis Avenue. The pursuit at times reached speeds of 110 mph as the suspect went along Lewis Avenue, West Dunbar Road and then past Meanwell Road before pulling into a field and coming to a stop.

The driver then got out of the vehicle and ran off, but deputies gave chase. After a brief foot pursuit, deputies were able to take the man into custody.

The suspect was lodged at the Monroe County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest. The sheriff's office said they also learned there were multiple warrant for his arrest in Monroe County and Lucas County, Ohio.

His name was withheld pending arraignment in Monroe Count First District Court.

Deputies ask that anyone with information that can help in the investigation contact the Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7732.