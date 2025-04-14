Watch CBS News
Two taken to jail after police pursuit leads from Brighton to Lansing

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

Two people were taken to Livingston County Jail in the aftermath of a stolen vehicle pursuit through mid-Michigan, deputies reported. 

The traffic stop attempt that started the pursuit happened Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 96, the Livingston County sheriff's office said. The suspect vehicle was a BMW sport utility vehicle reported stolen out of Calhoun County. 

Instead of stopping, the driver fled at a high rate of speed and left the highway in Brighton. They came upon a dead-end street and struck a sheriff's vehicle before getting back on I-96 – this time, westbound. 

The pursuit continued westbound into Lansing until the BMW crashed into multiple vehicles and became disabled. 

"During the pursuit, the occupants were seen throwing two handguns out of the window that were recovered and had been reported stolen from other counties," the report said. 

The driver and all four of the passengers were from Lansing. 

The driver, a 19-year-old, was taken to Livingston County Jail along with one of the occupants, who was 18. The three other occupants were juveniles. 

Agencies assisting on this call included Brighton City Police Department, the Michigan State Police, Williamston Police Department, Lansing Police Department, and the Ingham County Sheriff's Office. 

