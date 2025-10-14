Police issue warning about AI-assisted "homeless man" home invasion social media prank

A trending social media prank involving AI-altered photos appearing so as to simulate a home invasion has police asking the community to be on the alert for such content.

The West Bloomfield Police Department explains that a trend nicknamed the "AI Homeless Man Prank" has been picking up in popularity on social media platforms such as TikTok. As part of that trend, someone uses artificial intelligence-based photo manipulation techniques to create fake images of an intruder inside a home, with the intent "to scare family or roommates," police said.

Such an instance has been reported to West Bloomfield police, Monday's report said.

In the meantime, the Michigan officers learned that the Yonkers Police Department in New York State was reporting such instances of these pranks a few days earlier.

"While it may seem like a joke, this 'prank' isn't funny," West Bloomfield police said.

The implications include causing panic among the residents, the possibility of dangerous or violent reactions, and wasting time and resources of emergency responders.

"Parents: Please talk to your kids about the real consequences of these trends. What seems funny online could have serious emotional and or legal consequences," West Bloomfield police said.

The Yonkers police department also urged asking questions of roommates or family members before calling 911 to report such an image. "Make sure it's real. Make sure your family members know you're going to call 911 and to tell you THEN if it's a prank, before it's too late," they said.