Two people injured in shooting outside Michigan mall, police say

Two people injured in shooting outside Meridian Mall in Michigan, police say

Police in Meridian Township, Michigan, are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Friday at the Meridian Mall.

At about 1:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the mall's parking lot near Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say the individuals involved fled the area. The conditions of the two people shot are unknown.

Police say they conducted interviews at a local hospital and are now searching for two vehicles — a burgundy sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300 or Toyota Camry, with dark-tinted windows and dark-colored rims, and a black sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu, with tinted windows.

Police say there is no threat to the public, and the mall remains open.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Meridian Township police at 517-853-4800 or Detective Sergeant Brian Canen at canen@meridian.mi.us. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the department's social media platforms.