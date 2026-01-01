Police investigate possible hit-and-run that left one person dead in Farmington Hills

An investigation is underway after a 68-year-old man died following a possible hit-and-run incident in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Police received a report at about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 1, about a man lying unconscious at Middlebelt Road and Eldon Street. The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released, but police say he has a last known address in Macomb County. Police believe the incident happened between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Thursday.

"The victim's injuries along with evidence recovered from the scene lead investigators to believe the man was struck by a vehicle. Investigators are working to identify and locate the vehicle involved, as well as potential witnesses," Farmington Hills police said in a news release.

