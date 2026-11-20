One person was taken into custody in connection with an alleged social media threat against Hamtramck High School, police said on Friday.

According to Hamtramck police, school resource officers were notified at about 1 p.m. on Friday of the online threat. Police say the individual was identified and arrested. It is unclear if the suspect is a student.

Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the school or the public.

An investigation is ongoing. Threats can be reported anonymously on Michigan's OK2SAY tip line at 8-555-OK2SAY.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.