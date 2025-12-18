Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate double homicide on Detroit's west side

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double homicide Thursday evening on Detroit's west side.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 19000 block of Fenton Street at about 3:30 p.m., where they found two male victims. One of the victims was pronounced dead, and the other was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

That second victim later died, according to police.

Police did not provide any additional details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue