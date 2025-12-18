Police investigate double homicide on Detroit's west side

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double homicide Thursday evening on Detroit's west side.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 19000 block of Fenton Street at about 3:30 p.m., where they found two male victims. One of the victims was pronounced dead, and the other was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

That second victim later died, according to police.

Police did not provide any additional details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.