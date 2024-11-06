Police investigate attempted robbery on Oakland University campus

ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for five people who they say are behind an attempted robbery at Oakland University.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Oakview Hall on campus. Authorities say five men, each wearing a ski mask, approached a female student walking in the hallway to her dorm.

CBS Detroit

"They asked her if she wanted some company. She said no thank you, and then they asked if she had a roommate. And then she said can you please just leave me alone," said Oakland University Police Chief Mark Gordon.

The suspects attempted to steal the student's car keys which led to a struggle.

"One of the gentlemen grabbed her arm and tried to pry the keys from her hand. Her shirt was ripped, her necklace was ripped off. At that point, she yelled for help. Her roommate, who was inside the dorm room, heard her, came out, opened the door, and that's when the five gentlemen took off," Gordon said.

It's unclear if the men are affiliated with the university or how they got into the residence hall that's locked after hours. It's left students on campus feeling anxious.

"I was scared, but I was also reassured once I looked into it and found out that nobody was hurt," said Rey, a student who stays in Oakview Hall.

"I thought it was a bit weird just because we need to slide in to get anywhere, so I don't know if it was someone who lived here or not," said Emilly, another student who stays inside the residence hall.

CBS Detroit

While police investigate, they want you to keep an eye out for these suspects.

They were seen wearing dark-colored jackets, a ski mask and range in height between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet tall.

In the meantime, Gordon urges the community to stay vigilant.

"It's very unusual for something like this to occur at Oakland University. Keep aware of your surroundings, travel in pairs when you can," Gordon said.

Authorities say if you have any information that could help in bringing these five suspects into custody, to contact Oakland University Police at 248-370-3331.