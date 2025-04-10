Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Dearborn Heights

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton,
Walter Murphy

/ CBS Detroit

Police in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Wednesday involving two people.

Police say at about 2:30 p.m., they were called to do a wellness check at a home in the 3900 block of Williams Street. At the home, they located a man and woman, both 60, with gunshot wounds.

Paul Vanderplow with the Dearborn Heights Police Department says it appeared the woman was shot first before the man shot himself. Vanderplow says there appeared to be a relationship between the two people, but that is still being investigated.

He commends the friend who called for the wellness check.

"They did the best they could, and I applaud them for at least contacting us and trying to get us involved," he said. "Unfortunately, we were just a little too late."

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.