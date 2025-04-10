Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Dearborn Heights

Police in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Wednesday involving two people.

Police say at about 2:30 p.m., they were called to do a wellness check at a home in the 3900 block of Williams Street. At the home, they located a man and woman, both 60, with gunshot wounds.

Paul Vanderplow with the Dearborn Heights Police Department says it appeared the woman was shot first before the man shot himself. Vanderplow says there appeared to be a relationship between the two people, but that is still being investigated.

He commends the friend who called for the wellness check.

"They did the best they could, and I applaud them for at least contacting us and trying to get us involved," he said. "Unfortunately, we were just a little too late."