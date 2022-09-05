Watch CBS News
Police identify man found dead in Oakland County lake

/ CBS Detroit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have released the identity of a drowning victim found in Williams Lake on August 28.

According to Waterford Police, a resident saw the body floating facedown at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Brightwood Court near Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.  

The body was later identified as 25 year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, of Chiapas, Mexico. 

Police say there is no evidence of foul play.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 10:15 AM

