Police identify man found dead in Oakland County lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have released the identity of a drowning victim found in Williams Lake on August 28.
According to Waterford Police, a resident saw the body floating facedown at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Brightwood Court near Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.
The body was later identified as 25 year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, of Chiapas, Mexico.
Police say there is no evidence of foul play.
