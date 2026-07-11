2 injured, 1 in custody, after shooting at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, deputies say

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office reports that its agency is assisting the Auburn Hills Police Department after a shooting on Saturday at Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills.

"Preliminary information indicates two individuals sustained injuries. One suspect is in custody. Please avoid the area to allow emergency personnel and investigators to safely conduct their investigation," the sheriff's office said. "There is no danger to the public at this time. Deputies remain on scene assisting with the ongoing investigation."

Initial reports were that one person was injured.

The sheriff's office said further details will be released by the Auburn Hills Police Department as they are available.

Police were on scene after a report of a shooting on July 11, 2026, at Great Lakes Crossing mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan. CBS News Detroit

Other first responder agencies are in the area, and yellow caution tape was placed around some exterior areas of the mall.

The Metro Detroit shopping mall is along Baldwin Road. It has about 170 stores, restaurants and attractions, including AMC Theatres, Bass Pro Shops and Timberland Factory Store. It is among the major retail properties in Michigan owned by Simon. The normal Saturday shopping hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. CBS Detroit will provide details as they are available.