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Police find human remains inside Detroit home while conducting missing persons search

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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Detroit police discovered human remains in a home while conducting a missing persons search on the city's east side Wednesday. 

Investigators were following up on a missing persons tip when they found the remains inside the home. Police say the remains are not related to an ongoing missing persons investigation that initially prompted the search. 

Authorities did not provide the home's exact location. 

"At this time, the individual located was not connected to the current missing persons operation, and the investigation surrounding the deceased remains ongoing," said a DPD spokesperson. 

Earlier this week, the Detroit police, Michigan State Police, the FBI and more than a dozen other agencies launched "Operation Block," a citywide effort to search for missing people. 

The operation targets vacant homes, lots and other locations associated with cases involving people who have been missing for a year or more.

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