Detroit police launch "Operation Block" to help solve missing persons cases

Detroit police, Michigan State Police, the FBI and more than a dozen other agencies are now working together on what they're calling "Operation Block," a citywide effort to search for missing people.

The operation targets vacant homes, lots and other locations connected to cases where people have been missing for a year or more.

"I say that we don't give up. I say that we continue to search, we continue to do everything that we can. We follow up on every single lead that we receive. We will continue to do that until we are able to bring loved ones home to their families," said Rebecca McKay, Major Crimes Commander for the Detroit Police Department.

Tuesday's search focused on Detroit's east side, an area police say is connected to a person who disappeared in 2023.

Investigators say 32-year-old Shanika Brewer was last seen near Forest Avenue and Seminole Street in April of that year and has not been found.

For people who live in the neighborhood, the large police presence raised questions.

"I'm curious about the fact that they're doing this, and they don't have hard evidence. It's all speculation," said Bernard Robinson.

Detroit police say this is just the beginning, with searches planned through the fall in at least five locations connected to long-term missing person cases.

In a statement, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said every missing person case represents a family searching for answers, adding that these cases are personal to the department and that it remains committed to finding missing people and supporting their families.

Michigan State Police say part of the goal is making sure families know their loved ones have not been forgotten.

"We just make sure that we're looking for these missing persons and bring them back to their loved ones. We may go do this all today and never find a person out here, but we're trying," said Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw.