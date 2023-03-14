Police find body of Jordan Street, 32-year-old missing since December

Family searching for 32-year-old who has been missing since December

Family searching for 32-year-old who has been missing since December

Family searching for 32-year-old who has been missing since December

Jordan Street Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of Jordan Street told CBS News Detroit said they've been informed that Detroit Police have found the body of their loved one, 32-year-old Jordan Street.

"I am fearing for the worst, but I am trying to stay hopeful because Jordan's always been a fighter, always been strong, he's been capable of everything. I mean he's a superhero to me… so… we just want to find him," said Jocelyn Simpson, Jordan's sister during an interview with CBS News Detroit last week.

Simpson's worst fear turned out to be true.

"Detroit Police recovered my brother's body under a bridge at 96 & Telegraph," Simpson said.

Police say Jordan Street was last seen at about noon on Friday, Dec. 30, in the 11500 block of Lahser.

Since then, Simpson said her family had not been able to locate him and had not heard from him at all. She said she feared the worst because this was very unusual for Jordan to lose contact with her for so long.

Simpson said Jordan's body had to be identified with dental records.

Right now, there is no word from police about whether or not found play is suspected. The case has been handed over to a detective, pending the outcome of an autopsy.

Simpson said Jordan went to work on Dec. 30 but didn't show up the next day. She said her brother had been living between the Woodbury Green Apartments in Van Buren Township and the home near the corner of West Parkway and Fenkell.

In addition, Street's family told police that he had been suffering from a previous heart condition and may have been suffering from depression.

Anyone with information about Jordan's death is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.