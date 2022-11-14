Watch CBS News
CBS News Detroit

Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts

/ CBS Detroit

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. 

According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. 

Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. 

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County.

Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75. 

First published on November 14, 2022 / 12:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.