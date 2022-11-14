Shelter-in-place lifted at Oakland University as police search for 2 armed suspects

(CBS DETROIT) - A shelter-in-place has been lifted for Oakland University students after a car chase that ended in Oakland County led police to search for two armed suspects on campus.

At 4:37 a.m. on Nov. 14, Oakland University police asked students to remain inside as they searched for the suspects, and at 8:51 a.m., the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the shelter-in-place was lifted. In the update, officials say that a witness saw two individuals matching the description get into a vehicle that pulled up and then fled the area. This happened hours before the police talked to the witness.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a chase with three stolen vehicles began in Genesee County. The suspects exchanged gunfire with the security guard as they were stealing the cars.

The suspects crashed in Oakland County and fled on foot.

Deputies searched for suspects on Oakland University's campus with Oakland University Police, the Auburn Hills Police Department, and others.

Oakland University police asked students to remain inside at about 4:37 a.m., saying the two armed suspects had been spotted on East Campus.

Just before 9 a.m., the sheriff's office posted an update and said the shelter-in-place was lifted.

Oakland University police say that students can move around campus. Classes and other activities are delayed until noon.

A crash earlier Monday morning is believed to be related to the auto thefts in Genesee County.