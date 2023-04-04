POLICE: Battle Creek woman dead after being shot with crossbow

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman is dead after she was shot with a crossbow at a home in Battle Creek on Sunday.

Officers responded to a home on the 700 block of Capital Avenue and found 44-year-old Kori-Lee Moser, who had been shot with a crossbow. Moser was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police arrested the unidentified suspect, who is in the Calhoun County Jail awaiting arraignment. No motive for the shooting has been determined.

The case remains under investigation. Battle Creek Police say there is no danger to the community.