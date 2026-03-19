Suspect in custody after barricaded situation in Oakland County, police say

A person was taken into custody after a barricaded situation on Thursday in Oakland County, Michigan.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department says officers, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and Oakland County SWAT responded to the area of Quarton Road between Franklin and Middlebelt. Police say no injuries were reported to the person or law enforcement.

Police say it was an isolated incident in one home, and asked the public to avoid the area in the meantime.

Police say authorities used South Hills Middle School as a staging area, and there was no threat to schools.

This story is developing and will be updated.