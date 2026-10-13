Metro Detroit woman arrested in armed robbery may be linked to other crimes, police say

A Wayne, Michigan, woman is in custody after holding an 18-year-old girl at gunpoint at a gas station in Plymouth Township over the weekend. Police say that during their investigation, they learned the suspect may be linked to other crimes.

Diamond Jones, 35, is currently charged with armed robbery, having a transaction device to steal without consent, and having a weapon.

Plymouth Township Police were alerted about the armed robbery at a gas station on Sunday. Security photos show an 18-year-old being held at gunpoint around 7 p.m.

"She was approached by a woman asking her for money," said Police Chief James Knittel.

"The victim looked down at her center counsel at her wallet when she looked back up the woman had produced a hand gun a black handgun a semi-automatic hand gun."

Within hours, Knittel says they were able to track the suspect's vehicle, and Dearborn police assisted with the arrest.

"We were able to generate with cameras in the city of Livonia in the city of Redford," said Knittel.

Although police found the gun and the victim's phone and wallet, Knittel says he was not expecting the other items they found when they searched her car.

"We were able to recover driver's license, credit cards, identification. There were also several packages looks like some packages may have been taken off some porches," said Knittel.

Knittel says they also found transaction devices.

"If she had not been arrested, she would have continued with this and possible utilize that transaction devices to further victimize the victims she stole from," said Knittel.

As for the other credit cards and packages police found in the suspect's car, Knittel says it's too early to tell where these items were stolen from, but that other police agencies have been notified.