Wayne woman taken into custody after armed robbery in Plymouth Township, police say

An armed robbery that occurred on Sunday in Plymouth Township may be related to other serious crimes in the Metro Detroit area, police say.

The Plymouth Township Police Department got a 911 call about 7 p.m. Sunday from the Shell gas station at the corner of Five Mile Road and Beck Road about an armed robbery that had just happened. When police arrived, they spoke with a woman who said her wallet and cell phone were stolen at gunpoint.

The suspect was a woman who was armed with a black, semi-automatic pistol and fled the scene in a black Jeep sport utility vehicle.

Plymouth Township investigators had information that the suspect and the vehicle were possibly in Dearborn. Police from both communities worked to take the suspect, a 35-year-old resident of Wayne, into custody in the parking lot of a Dearborn gas station. Officers recovered the victim's stolen property, along with the firearm suspected to be used.

Detectives also recovered evidence that indicates the suspect may have been involved in "numerous other serious crimes in the Metro Detroit area," the report said.

"A coordinated effort with the Dearborn Police Department resulted with the arrest of this dangerous suspect on an active crime spree," Plymouth Township Police Chief James H. Knittel said.

The case will be presented to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review on charges. Officers ask that anyone with information that can assist in the investigation call D/Sgt. Hayes at 734-354-3234.