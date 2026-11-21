A Plymouth man who is the suspect in an investigation involving the homicide of his mother in Gratiot County has been arrested, Michigan State Police say.

Michigan State Police Lakeview Post troopers are investigating the homicide of a 58-year-old Plymouth woman in Wheeler Township and have arrested her 22-year-old son, who is the suspect, state police say.

According to police, preliminary investigation shows that the incident occurred on Friday morning in the 10300 block of East St. Charles Road, where both parties involved were visiting the area.

The suspect is lodged in the Gratiot County Jail on an open murder charge, police say.

Police say no other individuals were injured during the incident.

State police say that this is an ongoing investigation.

Troopers on this case were assisted by Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police, Gratiot County Sheriff's Office, MSP Mount Pleasant Post and investigators from the MSP Second and Sixth District Special Investigation Sections.