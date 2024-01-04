Portion of Plymouth Road closed due to police situation at courthouse

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Plymouth Police Department closed a portion of Plymouth Road Thursday due to a police situation.

The road was closed between Haggerty and Mill streets due to an ongoing police situation, according to a social media post from the police department.

Police told CBS News Detroit that there is an issue at the courthouse. In addition, they said everyone was safe, and no one was injured.

"Please avoid Plymouth Road between Haggerty and Mill Streets in the City of Plymouth due to an on-going police situation," the post said. "Barricades and officers are diverting traffic."

No other information has been released at this time. The story will be updated when more information is made available.