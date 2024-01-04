Watch CBS News
Local News

Portion of Plymouth Road closed due to police situation at courthouse

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 4, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 4, 2024 03:55

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Plymouth Police Department closed a portion of Plymouth Road Thursday due to a police situation. 

The road was closed between Haggerty and Mill streets due to an ongoing police situation, according to a social media post from the police department. 

Police told CBS News Detroit that there is an issue at the courthouse. In addition, they said everyone was safe, and no one was injured.

"Please avoid Plymouth Road between Haggerty and Mill Streets in the City of Plymouth due to an on-going police situation," the post said. "Barricades and officers are diverting traffic."

No other information has been released at this time. The story will be updated when more information is made available.  

First published on January 4, 2024 / 12:15 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.