Overnight fire destroys Southfield grocery store; multiple fire departments on scene

Paula Wethington
Fire at Plum Hollow Market in Southfield
Fire at Plum Hollow Market in Southfield 01:59

A grocery store in Southfield, Michigan, appears to be a total loss after a fire was discovered early Tuesday. 

No injuries are reported from the scene of Plum Hollow Market, which is at 9 Mile and Lahser Roads. There is significant damage to the market building, some damage to nearby buildings. 

The fire was reported about 1 a.m., with smoke still billowing into the neighborhood as of 6:30 a.m. It's likely that fire crews will continue to be in the area for much of Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday to keep working on hot spots.

"We had a lot of help from neighboring departments," Southfield Fire Department battalion chief Christopher Smith said from the scene.

The Salvation Army also had its disaster services vehicle on scene Tuesday morning.

Plum Hollow Market's selections included home-cooked meals, seafood, fine wines and seasonal produce, according to the store's website. The market had served the Southfield community for over 50 years.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.   

