Planned Parenthood of Michigan braces for impact of federal cuts

As part of the federal spending reconciliation bill currently heading to the U.S. Senate, which would cut billions of dollars from health care programs, like Medicaid, Planned Parenthood would potentially see immediate effects.

"So far, 16 Planned Parenthood affiliates have received notice that they are being forced out of the program, and that the funds for those programs are being frozen," said Ashlea Phenicie, chief external affairs officer for Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

While Michigan has yet to get that official notice, Phenicie says the defunding risk has already led to some difficult decisions.

"That included closing three health centers — our Marquette, Petoskey and Jackson Health Centers — and we also consolidated our two health centers in Ann Arbor," said Phenicie.

Danielle Atkinson with Mothering Justice says those closures mean more than access to abortion care, particularly in low-income communities.

"We're talking about cancer screenings, mammograms, checkups, birth control. These are things that most people need and are extremely important to just them being able to do their everyday life," said Atkinson.

ACLU Michigan political director Merissa Kovach says these cuts undermine Medicaid as a critical safety net in the state, as nearly 25% of residents rely on it for their healthcare.

"This is 2.6 million Michiganders each month. This is a million children. It's 300,000 people living with disabilities. It's 168,000 seniors," said Kovach.

Phenicie says Planned Parenthood teams are working to maintain the same level of care as they navigate these Medicaid changes, but worry about who may fall through the cracks.

"If they are no longer allowed to use that health coverage at Planned Parenthood, I'm concerned for where else they can go to get that care," said Phenicie.

Senate Republicans hope to get the bill passed in their chamber by July 4.