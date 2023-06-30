Watch CBS News
Planet Fitness offering free access at Detroit-area locations amid unhealthy air quality

(CBS DETROIT) - In response to the unhealthy air quality that Michiganders have experienced, Planet Fitness is offering free club access through the weekend at its Detroit-area locations.

The company says doors will be open to anyone through the close of business on Sunday, July 2, according to a press release.

"With clubs throughout the Metro Detroit area, we want to make sure those who normally exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air quality levels," said Bryan Rief, CEO of EPIC Fitness Group, which owns and operates 50 Detroit-area locations. "Part of a healthy lifestyle is making fitness a part of your routine. We hope this free access gives everyone the opportunity to exercise safely and continue their healthy habits."

There is no obligation to join when visiting the locations this weekend.

All locations feature cardio and strength equipment, 30-minute circuit training areas and functional training as well full-service locker rooms, tanning, massage chairs, and hydromassage beds.

For club locations and hours, visit planetfitness.com.

