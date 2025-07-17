Pit bull attacks Dearborn Heights teen girl and her dog, police say

Police and animal control officers in Dearborn Heights were on Virgil Street Thursday after a pit bull attacked another dog and that dog's owner.

Dearborn Heights police say a 16-year-old girl was walking her dog Thursday morning when a pit bull attacked her Shih Tzu and then bit her.

"I hollered down cause I saw them outside, and one of the girls was like, 'Everything is fine,'" said neighbor Mona Bradley, who lives on Virgil Street. "I couldn't believe it happened around here. I haven't seen any loose dogs like that."

"People need to be cautious of their animals and stuff and where they are going," added neighbor Nevaeh Black.

Police were able to capture the pit bull, which they say was not licensed. The teen is expected to be okay.

Dearborn Heights ordinance requires that all potentially dangerous or vicious animals be licensed with the city.

The ordinance includes:

Owners must carry liability insurance, worth at least one hundred thousand dollars, covering property damage or bodily injury that may be caused by such animal.

The breed must be kept indoors or secured in a locked pen or kennel except when leashed and muzzled.

Bradley says that pit bull owners should be held accountable.

"For it [pitbull] to attack the little dog and little girl, that's too much," she said.

Police issued the pit bull owner a citation for dog at large, vicious animal and having an unlicensed dog.