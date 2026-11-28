Isaiah Joe scored 22 points to help the Detroit Pistons overcome a slow start and beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-98 in an NBA Cup game Friday night.

The Pistons won East Group A at 3-1 with a better points differential than the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic. Detroit will host a knockout-round game and could finish with the Eastern Conference's top seed.

The Bucks finished 0-4 in group play.

The Pistons, who finished with seven players in double figures, were missing three starters — Jalen Duren (hamstring) and Duncan Robinson (quadriceps) have been out for weeks, and Cade Cunningham (knee) also was in street clothes.

Paul Reed and fellow reserve Elijah Harkless added 14 points. Detroit had 60 bench points while the starters finished with 53.

Rookie Brayden Burries had 23 points for the Bucks and Tyler Herro added 20.

Milwaukee led by 16 points in the first quarter, but only had a two-point advantage at halftime. The Pistons then put up a 42-point third quarter that included points from eight players. Daniss Jenkins' 3-pointer at the buzzer put Detroit up 90-78 at quarter's end.

Officials and coaches had to jump in between the players midway through the fourth after Myles Turner fired a ball into Ausar Thompson's back. Both players were given technical fouls.

After the confrontation, the game turned into a dunk fest for the Pistons, who got points from nine players in a 64-point second half.

The Bucks had a rare good start, taking a 19-3 lead before Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff pulled all of his starters. The reserves got Detroit back into the game, then went on a 15-2 run to take the lead in the second quarter.

Milwaukee led 50-48 at halftime, with Detroit's starters only contributing 12 points.

Up next

Bucks: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

Pistons: Host Orlando on Sunday night.