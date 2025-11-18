Detroit Pistons player Cade Cunningham getting signature Nike shoe

Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham is continuing to build his partnership with Nike with a signature shoe, which is expected to drop in the near future.

The 24-year-old guard confirmed on Kevin Durant's "Boardroom" podcast that he resigned with the shoe company and was getting a shoe line, saying, "I haven't fully grasped it yet." Details on the signature shoe have not been released, but ESPN's Shams Charania reported that it could be released in the 2026-2027 season.

According to the NBA, Cunningham is the sixth active player to get a signature shoe through Nike. Other star players include Durant, LeBron James, Ja Morant, Devin Booker and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Cunningham continues to make a name in the Motor City, averaging 27.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game this season. He made his All-Star debut in 2024 and helped lead the team to its first playoff appearance since 2019.

The Pistons currently lead in the Eastern Conference with a 12-2 record as of Tuesday afternoon.