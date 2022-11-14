Pink announces Detroit date on 2023 stadium tour

(CBS DETROIT) - Mark your calendars: Global superstar and Grammy-Award winning artist Pink is coming to Detroit this summer as part of her Summer Carnival tour.

The singer will perform at Comerica Park on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile will open the show, along with Grouplove and KidCutUp.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets for Citi card holders go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. and a Verizon pre-sale begins Thursday at noon.

It will be Pink's biggest Detroit concert to date. The 43-year-old singer is known for her hits "So What" and "Get the Party Started." Her most recent single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" was released earlier this month.

You can purchase tickets here.