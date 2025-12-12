Pinckney High School students uncover time capsule from 1999

A plaque that students walk past each day as they enter and exit Pinckney Community High School was hiding a secret.

Over the summer, two eagle-eyed seniors, Prince Hayes and Carson Michaels, noticed the plaque was ajar.

"It was in this copper box; we had to, like, unweld it," said Hayes. "We were hoping that it was some money down there or something like that, but we just found a bunch of cool stuff."

CBS Detroit

Yearbooks, VHS tapes, a Star Wars action figure, a piece of pottery, and newspapers and magazines, all from 1999, were sealed in a copper box that had been welded shut. The two teens say they actually knew what VHS tapes were from watching old Disney movies.

Jessie Cogswell, who currently teaches math at Pinckney High School, said he was a student when the time capsule was sealed.

"I slightly remember us knowing we were going to make one, okay-- but I wasn't part of, like, student government or class council; that's probably who ultimately put it together," he said.

You can find Cogswell in the pages of the yearbook, and he actually won Most Likely to be principal of Pinckney High School 26 years ago.

Cogswell, Hayes and Michaels said they want to see another time capsule put together to be opened in 2025, but the challenge is what should go inside?

"We're going to work with our class council and then create one and probably place it by graduation this year. I've tried thinking; it's hard to come up with ideas since a lot of stuff today is digital compared to back then, it was so much paper, but we'll for sure come up with ideas eventually," Michaels said.