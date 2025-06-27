Southgate man injured after a pickup hit a highway wall, police say

A Southgate man got emergency medical aid on site and was taken to the hospital after a Ford F-150 he was driving struck a highway wall Thursday in Metro Detroit.

Several 911 calls had been made to the Detroit Regional Communication Center about the situation that was noticed about 6:40 p.m. Thursday on Westbound I-94 near Miller Road, the Michigan State Police reported. Some of the calls indicated that the driver appeared to be in convulsions. Another witness was trying to get into the vehicle to provide first aid.

When police arrived, the 55-year-old man was still in the car and unresponsive.

"Signs of potential drug use were also found in the vehicle," the state police report said.

Troopers and Dearborn Police officers attempted CPR and Narcan until Dearborn EMS crews arrived and took over. The man's pulse returned while medics were tending to him.

After he was taken to a hospital, he regained consciousness and was alert.

"Great work by troopers and officers in using their training to stabilize this driver prior to EMS arriving," F/Lt Mike Shaw said about the incident. "Once the investigation is completed, troopers will forward an investigators report to the prosecutor for review."