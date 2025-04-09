Watch CBS News
Local News

Pets lost amid house fire on Southport Drive in Oakland County

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Tracking rain and snow. NEXT Weather Forecast 4/9/2025
Tracking rain and snow. NEXT Weather Forecast 4/9/2025 02:20

A house fire early Tuesday in Oakland County, Michigan, resulted in the loss of the house and the family's pets. 

The emergency call was received about 1:09 a.m. Tuesday, reporting a house was on fire on Southport Drive in Rose Township, the North Oakland County Fire Authority reported. On arrival, firefighters found the single-family home engulfed in flames. 

"All residents were able to safely evacuate the home. Tragically, the family's pets were unable to escape and were lost in the fire," the fire authority's report said. 

pets-dead-b.jpg
The scene of a house fire April 8, 2025, in Oakland County's Rose Township. North Oakland County Fire Authority

The fire started to spread to a nearby garage, but was contained before it caused major damage to that structure. 

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation Unit. 

Other departments assisting on this call included Holly Fire Department, Groveland Township Fire Department and Springfield Township Fire Department. 

"Our hearts go out to the family for the loss of their beloved pets and home," Fire Chief Matt Weil said in his report.  

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.