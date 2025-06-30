Watch CBS News
Personal floatation devices helped keep two kids safe in Huron River area, firefighters say

Paula Wethington
Two children were found safe after a search and rescue effort Saturday evening on the Huron River in Washtenaw County, Michigan. 

The Ann Arbor Fire Department responded to the call about 6 p.m., after learning that the two had been missing for 30 minutes. They launched from the Argo Cascades, a popular canoe and paddle water sports area that connects Argo Pond to the Huron River. But they became separated from their mother, and by that time had been missing for a half hour. 

The fire department launched its rescue boat, and found the children unharmed about a half mile west of the Gallup Bridge. They were with another group of people on the water.

"HUGE credit to the children's mother for having them wear personal floatation devices," the fire department's report said. 

