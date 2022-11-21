Person, dog found dead inside home after fire at Green River Trout Farm

(CBS DETROIT) - One person and a dog were found dead after a house fire at the Green River Trout Farm in Antrim County early Sunday morning.

Michigan State Police say at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, a neighbor called to report a structure fire at the Green River Trout Farm, located at 1867 South M-66 in Chestonia Township.

According to MSP, the residence was a total loss, and one person and one dog were found deceased inside the home.

The person has not been identified yet, but the property owner's family has been notified, and they said the owner should have been the only person inside the residence.

MSP says it may be several days before the identity is confirmed.

Along with MSP, the Antrim County Sheriff's Office, Mancelona Fire Department, Star Township Fire Department, East Jordan Fire Department, and the Bellaire District Fire Department responded to the scene.

The MSP Seventh District Fire Investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.