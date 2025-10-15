Woman struck, fatally injured while walking across Opdyke Road in Auburn Hills

A Detroit woman died after she was struck at least twice by vehicles Tuesday evening in Auburn Hills, Michigan, local police reported.

The accident happened about 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on Opdyke Road, north of Pontiac Road.

When Auburn Hills police and fire crews arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman dead as a result of her injuries. Auburn Hills police said the woman, wearing dark clothing, was walking across Opdyke Road when she was struck at least twice by different vehicles.

The two drivers whom officers identified while investigating the crash are cooperating with officers, the report said.

The Southeast Oakland County Crash Investigation Team, which includes investigators from Auburn Hills and nearby police departments, has taken the lead on the investigation.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident call the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.