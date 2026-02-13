Pedestrian fatally injured while crossing Greenfield Road in Southfield

A Detroit woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a car Thursday evening in Southfield, Michigan.

The 29-year-old woman was trying to cross a street when she was struck by a southbound vehicle about 7:17 p.m., Southfield Police Department reported. The accident was near on Greenfield Road near Foster Winter Drive, police said she was not in the crosswalk at the time.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where police said she died as a result of her injuries

The driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

The accident remains under investigation.