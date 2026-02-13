Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian fatally injured while crossing Greenfield Road in Southfield

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A Detroit woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a car Thursday evening in Southfield, Michigan. 

The 29-year-old woman was trying to cross a street when she was struck by a southbound vehicle about 7:17 p.m., Southfield Police Department reported. The accident was near on Greenfield Road near Foster Winter Drive, police said she was not in the crosswalk at the time. 

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where police said she died as a result of her injuries 

The driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers. 

The accident remains under investigation. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue