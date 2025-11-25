Pedestrian fatally injured while crossing Little Mack Avenue in Roseville, police say

A pedestrian was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in Macomb County, Michigan.

The crash happened in front of the Red Roof Inn at 31800 Little Mack Avenue, Roseville.

Roseville Police said it appears that the 46-year-old man was attempting to cross Little Mack, but did not look both ways for traffic and walked in front of a vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has been cooperative, police said.

The department's Major Incident Team is leading the investigation.