Pedestrian fatally injured while crossing Little Mack Avenue in Roseville, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A pedestrian was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in Macomb County, Michigan. 

The crash happened in front of the Red Roof Inn at 31800 Little Mack Avenue, Roseville.  

Roseville Police said it appears that the 46-year-old man was attempting to cross Little Mack, but did not look both ways for traffic and walked in front of a vehicle. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver has been cooperative, police said. 

The department's Major Incident Team is leading the investigation. 

