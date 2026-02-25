Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash on I-94 in St. Clair Shores, police say
A woman was found dead Wednesday morning on I-94 in St. Clair Shores, police said.
Police and fire crews responded to the westbound I-94 near the Shady Lane pedestrian bridge shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, after a report of someone in the traffic lanes.
When authorities arrived, they found a deceased woman in the right lane of I-94, police said.
Authorities have identified the woman and notified her family.
Police are investigating the incident as a fatal hit-and-run crash.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call St. Clair Shores police at 586-445-5318.