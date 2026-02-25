Watch CBS News
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash on I-94 in St. Clair Shores, police say

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A woman was found dead Wednesday morning on I-94 in St. Clair Shores, police said. 

Police and fire crews responded to the westbound I-94 near the Shady Lane pedestrian bridge shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, after a report of someone in the traffic lanes. 

When authorities arrived, they found a deceased woman in the right lane of I-94, police said. 

Authorities have identified the woman and notified her family. 

Police are investigating the incident as a fatal hit-and-run crash. 

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call St. Clair Shores police at 586-445-5318.

