Michigan group acquires resort on state's northern side; improvements planned

A real estate investment and development company says "significant capital improvements" are in the works for a ski and golf resort in Antrim County, Michigan, that it has acquired.

Pattah Development, which is based in Sylvan Lake, Michigan, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday that it acquired Shanty Creek Resort. The property features five 18-hole golf courses, two ski areas, two hotels, over 80 condos and five restaurants, according to the company. The resort says it also features over 17 miles of "multi-purpose" trails.

A ski hill behind a lodging area at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire, Michigan. Shanty Creek Resort

According to the company, there are plans to renovate guest rooms throughout the resort, "modernize facilities" and "enhance" golf, ski, dining and year-round amenities.

"These strategic investments will expand family-friendly offerings and elevate the overall guest experience," Pattah Development said.

Bellaire, Michigan, where the resort is largely based, is around 37 miles northeast of Traverse City and around 248 miles southwest of Detroit.